Army set to unveil findings on Danjuma’s Allegations — Nigeria Today

Army set to unveil findings on Danjuma’s Allegations
Nigerian Army has promised
to make public the report of its
findings from the panel it set up to
investigate the allegations levelled
against it by retired General T.Y.
Danjuma.
Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen.
Tukur Buratai made the promise
yesterday when the panel led by
Maj.-Gen. John Nimyel submitted
its report.
Also submitted was report of the
17-member Committee on Arms
Verification which the army chief set
up on March 19.
Recall that Danjuma on March
24, at the convocation of Taraba
State University in Jalingo, had
alleged that some troops on internal
operation in Taraba colluded with
killers and suspected herdsmen,
and did not protect residents against
attacks.
“You must rise to protect
yourselves from these people; if
you depend on the armed forces to
protect you, you will all die
“I ask all of you to be on the alert
and defend your country, defend
your state,” he had admonished.
Danjuma’s call had ignited mixed
reactions across the country, forcing
the army to constitute the panel to
get to the root of the allegations.
While receiving the report, Buratai
said that every aspect of it would be
taken very seriously and be made
available to appropriate superior
authorities.
“We will also make this report
available to the media so that they
will see clearly what transpired
and to see whether the allegations
against the military, particularly
the Nigerian Army, is grounded or
whether it is true or not,” he said.
Buratai, who said making the
report available to the public would
clarify the allegations, thanked the
panel members for their painstaking
efforts and sacrifice.
He affirmed that it was necessary
to put the records straight and
safeguard the army’s integrity
as an entity with an important
stake in the unity and integrity of
the country, promising that the
recommendations of the panel
would be implemented.
Earlier, Nimyel said the panel was
painstakingly thorough and fair
in its extensive consultations with
relevant stakeholders before writing
its report.
While also receiving the
report of the committee on arms,
Buratai noted that although arms
verification was a routine exercise, it
however became imperative now in
view of current challenges.
He also said that previous
experiences, as well as the
proliferation of small arms and
light weapons within the country
and across the country’s borders,
necessitated the exercise.
Buratai vowed that any officer or
commander found to be negligent
(in handling arms and ammunition)
would be “appropriately
sanctioned.”
Speaking earlier, chairman of
the committee, retired Brig.-Gen.
Samuel Ayo said that the report
of his committee would assist the
army in taking decisions that would
further enhance its professionalism.
