Army set to unveil findings on Danjuma’s Allegations — Nigeria Today

Army set to unveil findings on Danjuma’s Allegations

Nigerian Army has promised

to make public the report of its

findings from the panel it set up to

investigate the allegations levelled

against it by retired General T.Y.

Danjuma.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen.

Tukur Buratai made the promise

yesterday when the panel led by

Maj.-Gen. John Nimyel submitted

its report.

Also submitted was report of the

17-member Committee on Arms

Verification which the army chief set

up on March 19.

Recall that Danjuma on March

24, at the convocation of Taraba

State University in Jalingo, had

alleged that some troops on internal

operation in Taraba colluded with

killers and suspected herdsmen,

and did not protect residents against

attacks.

“You must rise to protect

yourselves from these people; if

you depend on the armed forces to

protect you, you will all die

“I ask all of you to be on the alert

and defend your country, defend

your state,” he had admonished.

Danjuma’s call had ignited mixed

reactions across the country, forcing

the army to constitute the panel to

get to the root of the allegations.

While receiving the report, Buratai

said that every aspect of it would be

taken very seriously and be made

available to appropriate superior

authorities.

“We will also make this report

available to the media so that they

will see clearly what transpired

and to see whether the allegations

against the military, particularly

the Nigerian Army, is grounded or

whether it is true or not,” he said.

Buratai, who said making the

report available to the public would

clarify the allegations, thanked the

panel members for their painstaking

efforts and sacrifice.

He affirmed that it was necessary

to put the records straight and

safeguard the army’s integrity

as an entity with an important

stake in the unity and integrity of

the country, promising that the

recommendations of the panel

would be implemented.

Earlier, Nimyel said the panel was

painstakingly thorough and fair

in its extensive consultations with

relevant stakeholders before writing

its report.

While also receiving the

report of the committee on arms,

Buratai noted that although arms

verification was a routine exercise, it

however became imperative now in

view of current challenges.

He also said that previous

experiences, as well as the

proliferation of small arms and

light weapons within the country

and across the country’s borders,

necessitated the exercise.

Buratai vowed that any officer or

commander found to be negligent

(in handling arms and ammunition)

would be “appropriately

sanctioned.”

Speaking earlier, chairman of

the committee, retired Brig.-Gen.

Samuel Ayo said that the report

of his committee would assist the

army in taking decisions that would

further enhance its professionalism.

