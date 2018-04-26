Army sets up media centre for “Operation LAST HOLD” — Nigeria Today

Army sets up media centre for “Operation LAST HOLD”

The Nigerian Army has set up a Media Operation Centre for Operation “LAST HOLD” due to commence in the North-East on May 1.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Chukwo said that the centre was established to coordinate all matters relating to media activities as well as dissemination of useful and timely information to the public.

He said the operation which was expected to last four months entailed deployment of additional four maneouvre Brigades.

“The end state of Operation LAST HOLD is the total defeat of Boko Haram terrorists to facilitate the restoration of fishing, farming and other economic activities in the Lake Chad Basin.

“The Media Centre will coordinate all information emanating from the theatre in both traditional and social media platforms for prompt and adequate dissemination of information to ensure the successful conduct of the operation.

“The Centre will be coordinated by the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Maj.- Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai,” he said.

Chukwu advised the general public to follow the activities of the operation on “the #operationLASTHOLD, Nigerian Army website and its social media platforms on www.army.mil.ng, Facebook/NigerianArmy, [email protected]”

He said they could also call 193 for more information and clarification. (NAN)

