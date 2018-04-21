Arrest Saga: Runtown Blasts His Record Label Boss, Dilly. Says “He Must Be Mad” — Nigeria Today

Arrest Saga: Runtown Blasts His Record Label Boss, Dilly. Says “He Must Be Mad”
Singer runtown took to his twitter page to blast his record label boss “Dilly” after he was arrested.
Runtown Tweeted:
And just Incase you are wondering how the police bursted you yesterday ,all your staffs work for me my nigga �� .. you don’t pay them…. I do !!
Talking about i owe you ,you must be mad !! After I held you down since your business fell off !! Mr Dilly When you see me TELL ME I OWE YOU TO MY FACE !! FOH
Source – Nairaplus
Comments
