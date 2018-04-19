Arsenal handed Europa League boost as Diego Costa struggles continue - Metro — Nigeria Today

Arsenal handed Europa League boost as Diego Costa struggles continue – Metro
Metro
Arsenal handed Europa League boost as Diego Costa struggles continue
Atletico Madrid look set to be without Diego Costa for next Thursday's Europa League clash with Arsenal in what would be a major boost for the Gunners' hopes of reaching the final. The former Chelsea striker, who suffered a hamstring injury in their …
