Arsenal Must Remain Positive Despite Home Draw Vs Atletico Madrid – Danny Welbeck — Nigeria Today

Arsenal Must Remain Positive Despite Home Draw Vs Atletico Madrid – Danny Welbeck

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has stressed that the players must remain “positive” going into the second leg of their Europa League tie against Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal were on the front foot for most of Thursday’s first leg at the Emirates Stadium after Atleti defender Sime Vrsaljko was dismissed for two yellow cards in the first 10 minutes.

Diego Simeone was then sent to the stands shortly afterwards and Alexandre Lacazette nodded Arsenal into the lead on 61 minutes, only for Antoine Griezmann to salvage a 1-1 draw late on.

“It’s disappointing to concede a goal at the end after taking the lead,” Welbeck told BT Sport. “We will do our own analysis on their goal and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“This game is done now and there were opportunities for us to score more against a good side, so we have to be positive going into the second leg.

“It’s a semi-final – we wanted to win before the manager announced he was leaving and we wanted to win it after. We are professionals but seeing him lift the trophy would be the icing on the cake.”

