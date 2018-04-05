Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow player ratings: Mesut Ozil the magic man - Pain In The Arsenal — Nigeria Today

Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow player ratings: Mesut Ozil the magic man – Pain In The Arsenal



Pain In The Arsenal Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow player ratings: Mesut Ozil the magic man

Pain In The Arsenal

Arsenal knew the stakes against CSKA Moscow and it showed, as they demonstrated their true power. Player ratings ahead. Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images). Arsenal had everything to play for, hence the starting XI that was …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

