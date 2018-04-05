Arsenal Will Embrace Europa Pressure – Wenger — Nigeria Today

Arsenal Will Embrace Europa Pressure – Wenger

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal have “taken the time to grieve” after their League Cup pummelling by Manchester City and are ready to face the pressure of a Europa League quarterfinal against CSKA Moscow. The Gunners are sixth in the Premier League, a huge 13 points off fourth-placed arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Only the top four sides […]

