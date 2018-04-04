Arsene Wenger Insists He Isn’t Interested In Signing CSKA Moscow’s Aleksandr Golovin — Nigeria Today

Arsene Wenger Insists He Isn’t Interested In Signing CSKA Moscow’s Aleksandr Golovin

Arsene Wenger has dismissed suggestions that he is interested in signing CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin.

Arsenal And CSKA Moscow have been drawn against each other in the Europa League

Reports have previously claimed that the Gunners are keen on the Russian international, but Wenger has indicated that the club are not currently considering an approach for the 21-year-old.

At a press conference, the Frenchman told reporters: “It’s not the case at the moment and I don’t think it would be appropriate to speak about a CSKA player the day before the game.”

Aleksandr Golovkin has scored nine goals in 90 appearances for CSKA, while also earning 17 caps for the Russian national side.

The post Arsene Wenger Insists He Isn’t Interested In Signing CSKA Moscow’s Aleksandr Golovin appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

