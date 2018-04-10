Arsene Wenger Likely To Arsenal’s Manager Next Season — Nigeria Today

Arsene Wenger Likely To Arsenal’s Manager Next Season

Arsene Wenger has suggested he will remain at Arsenal next season, after speaking about his transfer plans for the summer in attacking areas.

Arsene Wenger signed a new two-year deal last summer and will undergo a review of his progress at the end of the current season.

But he told the London Evening Standard: “In some aspects of the game there is no need to buy more players at that level, because we have young strikers as well, promising strikers. But we’ll see [about] that at the end of the season.”

We have an offensive team,” Wenger said. “That means as well the defenders are not always in the best possible conditions to defend, having to find a better balance in defending.

“I think recently we have done well and I believe on Thursday night [a 4-1 Europa League quarter final first leg win over CSKA Moscow], physically it was at a very, very high level and players like [Hector] Bellerin and Mustafi had heavy legs today.”

The post Arsene Wenger Likely To Arsenal’s Manager Next Season appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

