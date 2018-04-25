Arsene Wenger Moves To Clarify ‘Not My Decision’ Comment — Nigeria Today

Arsene Wenger Moves To Clarify ‘Not My Decision’ Comment

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has moved to clarify comments made earlier on Wednesday when he appeared to indicate that the decision to leave Arsenal “wasn’t really my decision”

Speaking ahead of the first leg of the Europa League semi-final against Atletico Madrid, which comes at home on Thursday night, Wenger said the news was forced upon him.

“The timing wasn’t really my decision,” he admitted. “For the rest, I have spoken about it already.”

Reports suggested that Arsene Wenger decided to quit rather than be sacked by the board at the end of the season, despite having another year left on his contract. Arsenal have now released a statement on Twitter indicating that Wenger was referring to the time of the announcement rather than the actual decision. “After reaching agreement about my departure, I was happy for the club to decide when to announce. I wish to make it clear the timing of the announcement was right,” Wenger said. The boss has issued the following statement: “After reaching agreement about my departure, I was happy for the club to decide when to announce. I wish to make it clear the timing of the announcement was right.” pic.twitter.com/cN3inDnbn0 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 25, 2018

The post Arsene Wenger Moves To Clarify ‘Not My Decision’ Comment appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

