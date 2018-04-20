 Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal After 22 Years As Manager — Nigeria Today
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal After 22 Years As Manager

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Football, Sports

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger is to leave at the end of the season after a reign of almost 22 years that made him the most successful boss in Arsenal’s history. “After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of […]

