Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal after 22 Years in Charge — Nigeria Today

Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal after 22 Years in Charge

Arsene Wenger, the Arsenal manager for the past 22 years, has announced that he’ll be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The club made the announcement on their website, sharing a statement made by Wenger himself.

The statement read:

After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season. I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity. I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special. I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high. To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support for ever.

Wenger has been under fire consistently for years, failing to win a Premier League trophy since 2006, and winning only the FA Cup 3 times since then.

The constant loss of top players to rival clubs has also been criticised, Alexis Sanchez who moved to Manchester United being the most recent.

Photo Credit: @Arsenal

The post Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal after 22 Years in Charge appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

