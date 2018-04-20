 Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal — Nigeria Today
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Football, Sports

It’s official! Come this Summer, Arsenal football club will have a new manager. Arsene Wenger announced at his press conference this morning ahead of the weekend game against West Ham that he would be stepping down from his role at the end of the season. This would end his 22-year reign with the club and […]

