Arsene Wenger Unhappy With Arsenal’s Draw With Atletico Madrid — Nigeria Today

Arsene Wenger Unhappy With Arsenal’s Draw With Atletico Madrid

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has admitted that his side’s 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in Thursday night’s Europa League semi-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium “feels like an opportunity missed”.

Atletico Madrid went a man down after just 10 minutes when Sime Vrsaljko was dismissed for two yellow cards, and coach Diego Simeone was banished to the stands shortly afterwards.

Arsenal had their opponents under siege for most of the game and took the lead through Alexandre Lacazette‘s header on 61 minutes, only for Antoine Griezmann to get the better of Laurent Koscielny and rifle home late on.

“Looking at the performance and the way the game went, it was the worst possible result for us, but we have to go there in a positive mood and qualify,” Wenger told BT Sport. “Unfortunately we gave a goal away from nowhere but now we need to recover from the disappointment and prepare for the next game.

“Of course it feels like an opportunity missed. We could have qualified tonight but it didn’t happen. Their keeper made a lot of saves and they showed their quality by scoring with one chance. But they couldn’t score with a combination, they could only do it with a long ball, so we have to look at ourselves.

“You don’t look at the statistics, you can only look at your own performance and we know we can score from anywhere. What matters is that we go there with the belief to do it.”

The post Arsene Wenger Unhappy With Arsenal’s Draw With Atletico Madrid appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

