 As Buhari meets Trump - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

As Buhari meets Trump – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

As Buhari meets Trump
Daily Trust
Your Excellency, President of the Confederate States of America. [Pause]. Sorry, I have just been reminded that you are the President of the United States of America. I am sorry for that mistake. It was because during my secondary school days we used

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.