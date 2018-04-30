 Asaba 2018: 25 countries enter for African Athletics championships - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Asaba 2018: 25 countries enter for African Athletics championships – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Asaba 2018: 25 countries enter for African Athletics championships
The Eagle Online
A current breakdown indicated 473 male athletes have already been listed for the championships, while 400 female athletes have also registered, with 205 accompanying officials, all set to hit Asaba for Africa's flagship athletics competition. By The
Asaba 2018: More countries enter for African senior athletics championshipsPremium Times

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.