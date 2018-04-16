 Asaba 2018: South Africa Unveils Ambitious Squad — Nigeria Today
Asaba 2018: South Africa Unveils Ambitious Squad

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

After their good show at the just-concluded Commonwealth Games, South Africa are aiming for more glory in athletics. Athletics South Africa have unveiled an ambitious 127-member national preparation squad for the 2018 CAA African Senior Championships in Asaba, Nigeria between August 1-5. The squad features several athletes that won medals at the Commonwealth Games in […]

