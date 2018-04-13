Asiwaju Gentry calls out wife Mercy Aigbe, calls her a prostitute pretending to be a wife — Nigeria Today

Asiwaju Gentry calls out wife Mercy Aigbe, calls her a prostitute pretending to be a wife

Asiwaju Gentry the estranged husband of Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe, has dented her image in his congratulatory mesagge to Actor, Gabriel Afolayan who got married about a week ago in Ibadan.

Lanre Gentry has managed to leave tongues wagging with the content of his message.

The Hotelier who has been left embittered since the actress left him after battering incidence many months ago was cryptic with his message and his followers were quick to recognize he was shading his wife again.

In his post Lanre Gentry had written “My brother, congratulations on your wedding. I pray for your marriage and I know God has made your wife the best not the prostitute that will pretend as one! Once again, congratulations!”

While this could have been a pure innocent post, Nigerians think it is a shade for Mercy whom the man has called a philandering prostitute on many occasions. Many also believe it is a clear indication that Gentry is not over the mother of his son.

