 Asiwaju Gentry calls out wife Mercy Aigbe, calls her a prostitute pretending to be a wife — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Asiwaju Gentry calls out wife Mercy Aigbe, calls her a prostitute pretending to be a wife

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Asiwaju Gentry the estranged husband of Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe, has dented her image in his congratulatory mesagge to Actor, Gabriel Afolayan who got married about a week ago in Ibadan.

Lanre Gentry has managed to leave tongues wagging with the content of his message.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The Hotelier who has been left embittered since the actress left him after battering incidence many months ago was cryptic with his message and his followers were quick to recognize he was shading his wife again.

In his post Lanre Gentry had written “My brother, congratulations on your wedding. I pray for your marriage and I know God has made your wife the best not the prostitute that will pretend as one! Once again, congratulations!”

While this could have been a pure innocent post, Nigerians think it is a shade for Mercy whom the man has called a philandering prostitute on many occasions. Many also believe it is a clear indication that Gentry is not over the mother of his son.

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Asiwaju Gentry calls out wife Mercy Aigbe, calls her a prostitute pretending to be a wife appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.