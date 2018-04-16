Assemblies of God crisis: Rev. Emeka’s faction decries police arrest, intimidation — Nigeria Today

Assemblies of God crisis: Rev. Emeka’s faction decries police arrest, intimidation

Church members loyal to the embattled General Superintendent, GS, of Assemblies of God Nigeria, Rev. Prof. Paul Emeka, have raised alarm over alleged deployment of policemen from Zone 9 Umuahia, Abia State to arrest and intimate its members.

The parishioners pointed out that police operative from Zone 9, on Friday arrested Mr. Paul Okeleke, one of their driver’s, while hunting for other members of the faction.

The group in a petition to the Assistant Inspector General of Police in-charge of Zone 9, through their counsel, Godwin O. Ogbo Esq. described the action of Police which is the 12th defendant in suit No. FHC/EN/CS37/2018 pending at the Federal High Court Enugu as “irresponsible and gross impunity.”

The petition dated 13th of April, 2018 was titled;’re: Suit No. FHC/EN/CS37/2018 Rev. Prof. Paul Emeka Vs Corporate Affairs Commission & 24 ors, interfering with judicial process and contempt of Court by police men from your command’.

The petition reads: “We wish to state that this is definitely a case of interfering with judicial process which obviously results in contempt of the powers of FHC sitting in Enugu especially where the IG of Police is a defendant in the suit.

“We are constrained to bring to your notice a purported investigation activity being undertaken by men from your command resulting in the arrest and detention of Mr Paul Okeleke on Friday the 13 of April 2018 and an attempt to detain Toyota Haice Bus with registration No ISD 835 EF which is subject of litigation in the Federal High Court Enugu in Suit No. FHC/EN/CS37/2018 separately claimed in relief number 26 of the claim of the suit.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to reiterate that there is already a motion for interlocutory injunction already filed and served in this case which we also attach and a copy of the Order of Court endorsing the Writ of Summons for service outside the jurisdiction of the Court a service of which has already been effected to the Inspector General of Police the 12the defendant in this suit.

“We are bringing this to your notice because it is obvious that a high ranking officer of the police with your requisite experience and training that has brought you to this level is definitely not aware of this breach of the powers of the Court by your men and so we have decided to let you know officially the undue exuberance of your subordinates in office”, it reads.

The group however, called for the immediate release of Mr. Paul Okeleke pending the hearing and determination of the case in court.

They also want the AIG zone 9 to stop interfering in Assemblies of God crisis which is already in court. “Caution your subordinates to thread softly in matters pertaining to Assemblies of God Nigeria crisis as the matter is pending in various courts of the land.”

However, the police public relations officer, Enugu State. Police Command, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, said he was not aware of the arrest at the House of God when contacted. He said that their Command was under Zone 9.

