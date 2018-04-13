Assets declaration: Supreme Court to determine Senate President’s fate July 6 — Nigeria Today

Assets declaration: Supreme Court to determine Senate President’s fate July 6

THE Supreme Court has fixed July 6 for judgment in the appeal by Senate President Bukola Saraki against the December 12, 2017 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

The Appeal Court had ordered him to enter defence in respect of three out of the 18 counts contained in a false assets declaration charge brought against him by the Federal Government.

A five-man panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Dattijo Muhammad chose the date yesterday after parties adopted their written briefs of argument in relation to the appeal by Saraki and the cross-appeal by the prosecution.

Saraki was arraigned before the CCT on an 18-count amended charge bordering on corruption and false declaration of assets.

At the conclusion of the prosecution’s case, Saraki made a no case submission, which the CCT, in a ruling on June 14, 2017, upheld and discharged and acquitted him on the grounds that the prosecution failed to prove its case.

Upon appeal to the Court of Appeal, Abuja by the prosecution, the appellate court, in its December 12, 2017 judgment, held among others that the prosecution was able to establish a prima facie case against Saraki in three of the 18 counts. The three counts are: 4, 5 and 6.

The Appeal Court ordered that Saraki be made to enter defence in respect of the three counts and for parties to return to the CCT for the continuation of trial.

Saraki appealed the judgment and asked the Supreme Court to set aside the aspect of the judgment where he was ordered to enter defence before the CCT in respect of the three counts.

The prosecution also cross-appealed the judgment and urged the Supreme Court to restore the full charge it brought against Saraki before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). It wants the Supreme Court to set aside part of the judgment of the Court of Appeal in which it voided 15 out of the 18 counts in the charge.

