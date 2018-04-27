Assets recovery: FG seeks order to stop Ekweremadu from selling off properties — Nigeria Today

Assets recovery: FG seeks order to stop Ekweremadu from selling off properties

Federal Government yesterday told a Federal High Court in Abuja to restrain the deputy Senate president, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, from further selling off his properties.

The federal government, in a counter affidavit in response to Ekweremadu’s motion on notice, told the court that Ekweremadu, whomit said was in a desperate bid to avoid forfeiting the properties to the federal government, had already sold two of his three undeclared properties in Kissimmee, Florida, United States of America.

A counter affidavit dated and filed on March 26, 2018, was deposed to by YohannaShankuk, a clerk from the chambers of Festus Keyamo (SAN), accuses Ekweremadu, representing Enugu West senatorial district under the platform of the People Democratic Party, PDP, of employing delay tactics to frustrate the suit.

The affidavit averred that the properties, which were bought in 2008 for $200,000 each, were put on the market in January and sold for $150,000 to the same buyer on February 20, 2018.

The federal government further prayed the court to grant the application to enable the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, chaired by OkoiObono-Obla to also investigate the alleged buyers.

