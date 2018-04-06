Aston Martin’s first SUV won’t get an electric powertrain after all — Nigeria Today

Aston Martin’s first SUV won’t get an electric powertrain after all
Despite teasing with the all-electric DBX concept in 2015, Aston Martin won’t offer an all-electric version of its first production SUV. But Aston hasn’t given up on electric cars.
The post Aston Martin’s first SUV won’t get an electric powertrain after all appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!