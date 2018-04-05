Astro and Nintendo partner to make special Switch headset — Nigeria Today

Astro and Nintendo partner to make special Switch headset
Astro Gaming and Nintendo have partnered to create a new Nintendo Switch headset for release later this year. Special magnetic Nintendo speaker tags for Astro’s A40 headsets will also be available.
