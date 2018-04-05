Astro and Nintendo partner to make special Switch headset — Nigeria Today

Astro and Nintendo partner to make special Switch headset

Astro Gaming and Nintendo have partnered to create a new Nintendo Switch headset for release later this year. Special magnetic Nintendo speaker tags for Astro’s A40 headsets will also be available.

The post Astro and Nintendo partner to make special Switch headset appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

