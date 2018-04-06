 Asus just rolled out the world’s slimmest gaming laptop with GTX 1070 graphics — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Asus just rolled out the world’s slimmest gaming laptop with GTX 1070 graphics

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Asus dumped a load of new Republic of Gamers notebooks and laptops on PC gamers this week, including the world’s slimmest laptop with a discrete GTX 1070 graphics chip. There are seven new/refreshed products in the spring lineup.

The post Asus just rolled out the world’s slimmest gaming laptop with GTX 1070 graphics appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.