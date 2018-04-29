ASUU President Reveals What Must Be Done To Randy Lecturers — Nigeria Today

ASUU President Reveals What Must Be Done To Randy Lecturers

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, has called for stringent consequences to be meted on lecturers who sexually exploit their students. He made this known in reaction to the ongoing investigations against Obafemi Awolowo University’s Prof Richard Akindele, who is embroiled in a sex-for-marks scandal with one of his […]

The post ASUU President Reveals What Must Be Done To Randy Lecturers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

