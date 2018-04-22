At Least 12 Feared Killed in Borno Suicide Bombing — Nigeria Today

At Least 12 Feared Killed in Borno Suicide Bombing
At least twelve people have been feared killed in suicide bomb attack at Bama, Borno second largest town.
Two suicide bombers invaded a mosque in Bama in the early hours of Sunday and detonated explosives. Many were feared killed and several others injured, residents in the area said.
The military and police are yet to issue any official confirmation on the incident.
