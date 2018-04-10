At least 17 dead as Kenyan bus plunges into river - News24 — Nigeria Today

At least 17 dead as Kenyan bus plunges into river – News24
At least 17 dead as Kenyan bus plunges into river
At least 17 people died on Tuesday after their bus plunged into a river in Kenya, local officials said. According to authorities the driver lost control while trying to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle. The accident happened while the …
