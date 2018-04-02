 Atiku condoles over Maiduguri Boko Haram attack - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Atiku condoles over Maiduguri Boko Haram attack – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Atiku condoles over Maiduguri Boko Haram attack
The Eagle Online
The former Vice President said he was concerned by the senseless attacks on innocent citizens even after reports that government has opened window of talks on the prospects of a ceasefire with Boko Haram. By The Eagle Online On Apr 2, 2018. Share
Atiku speaks on Maiduguri bomb blastDaily Post Nigeria
Atiku mourns victims of Maiduguri attackVanguard
Ex-VP Atiku Abubakar condoles over Maiduguri attackTODAY.NG
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –SaharaReporters.com
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.