Atiku: If you give me the chance, I will make Nigeria attractive — Nigeria Today

Atiku: If you give me the chance, I will make Nigeria attractive

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar has vowed to make Nigeria attractive for Nigerians in the diaspora to return back home.

Atiku disclosed this while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster, UK on Wednesday.

According to the former vice president, Nigeria must have a stable exchange rate that is predictable and will also allow investors to plan their investment in Nigeria over a long period of time.

He disclosed that he was not in support of multiple exchange rate, saying a unified exchange rate was better.

On the news that president Muhammadu Buhari calls Nigerian youths lazy, Atiku said he does not blame the president because he has no business, he has no educational institution so he doesn’t relate with youth in schools

“I don’t agree with the assumption that the youth are lazy or they are indolent. Certainly, I don’t. But I’m not surprised with the fellow who made that remark because he’s not an employer of labour, he has no business, he has no educational institution so he doesn’t relate with youth in schools so I don’t blame him” he said

“It is doable. In fact, what I’ve told many Nigerians at home is that if you give me six months, I know I will be able to achieve a fast level of restructuring, otherwise the concurrent list issue.

“It’s very easy to deal with it because there is no state that you will call and say ‘I want to give you this responsibility together with the resources’, and will say ‘no’.

“I want the people of every state to be able to hold their leaders accountable because, at the moment, the federal government is being accused of everything even when it’s not in its area of responsibility.

“I want to be able to resolve that so that citizens can hold their local leaders responsible for lapses and maladministration.”

When asked if he would consider running as an independent candidate should he fail to secure the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku said: “We’ll wait until that time” he added

