Atiku reacts to PDP’s rally in Buhari’s home state — Nigeria Today

Atiku reacts to PDP’s rally in Buhari’s home state
Former Nigeria vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to that rally organized by the North-West arm of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday. The event was staged in President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state, Katsina. Atiku, in a tweet on Sunday, stated that the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator […]
Atiku reacts to PDP’s rally in Buhari’s home state
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!