 Atiku speaks on Maiduguri bomb blast — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Atiku speaks on Maiduguri bomb blast

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Atiku Abubakar, former vice president, on Monday reacted to Sunday’s attack near Belle village in Maiduguri, Borno state that left several people dead. The Waziri of Adamawa condoled and prayed for families of those who lost their loved ones in the attack. In a tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain described the attack as […]

Atiku speaks on Maiduguri bomb blast

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.