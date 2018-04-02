Atiku speaks on Maiduguri bomb blast — Nigeria Today

Atiku speaks on Maiduguri bomb blast

Atiku Abubakar, former vice president, on Monday reacted to Sunday’s attack near Belle village in Maiduguri, Borno state that left several people dead. The Waziri of Adamawa condoled and prayed for families of those who lost their loved ones in the attack. In a tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain described the attack as […]

Atiku speaks on Maiduguri bomb blast

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

