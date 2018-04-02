Atiku speaks on Maiduguri bomb blast — Nigeria Today

Atiku speaks on Maiduguri bomb blast
Atiku Abubakar, former vice president, on Monday reacted to Sunday’s attack near Belle village in Maiduguri, Borno state that left several people dead. The Waziri of Adamawa condoled and prayed for families of those who lost their loved ones in the attack. In a tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain described the attack as […]
Atiku speaks on Maiduguri bomb blast
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!