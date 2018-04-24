Atiku to Unveil Agenda for Nigeria Wednesday — Nigeria Today

Atiku to Unveil Agenda for Nigeria Wednesday

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will on Wednesday in London unveil his plans to unlock “the immeasurable potentials of Nigeria” for the benefit of the people.

Scheduled to give an economic speech at the London Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House), United Kingdom, he will dwell on delivering jobs, prosperity, security, among other concerns of the citizens.

According to a statement issued by his media office in Abuja on Monday, the presidential aspirant’s keynote speech entitled “The Importance of Strengthening State Economic Management Systems” will lay bare novel and real prescriptions that when implemented will help Nigerian states come out from their economic quagmire and ultimately gets Nigeria working again.

The statement revealed that Chatham keynote speech is one in a series of engagements by the PDP presidential hopeful to showcase the possibilities that exist in Nigeria and how to unlock its huge potentials to the good of all Nigerians.

According to a statement, Atiku will also deliver another major keynote speech at the Invest Africa and British Council for Africa “Annual Debate.”

The former Vice President will be speaking alongside Dr Liam Fox, International Trade Secretary of the United Kingdom Government, on the subject of “Building new trade partnerships in Africa”

The statement added: “These engagements are a follow-up to Atiku Abubakar’s meeting in June of 2017 with Liam Fox and Prime Minister Theresa May where they discussed the UK’s plan for increased trade with Nigeria post-Brexit.”

The PDP presidential hopeful will also be the guest of honour at a lunch on Nigerian inward investment to be hosted by Lord Anthony St John (former UK Minister for Africa) and be a guest speaker at Round Table of key UK business leaders keen in investing in Nigeria at the Institute of Directors, Pall Mall.

“The visit to the UK by Atiku Abubakar, one of Nigeria’s most successful business leaders and foremost advocates for restructuring and free trade, is a continuation of his life-long commitment to finding real solutions to help rescue Nigeria from its current economic crisis and set it on the path of economic growth and prosperity,” the statement added.

