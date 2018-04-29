Atiku Vows To Probe Buhari’s Govt If Elected President In 2019 — Nigeria Today

Atiku Vows To Probe Buhari’s Govt If Elected President In 2019

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has stated that he will probe the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over the war against Boko Haram, especially procurement of arms, if he is elected Nigeria’s president in the 2019 general elections.

The ex-VP made this known while speaking on BBC Hausa Good Morning Program on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

He said; “Eight years after, Nigerian government is still fighting Boko Haram that are not professionally trained. If elected Nigeria’s president, I will investigate how the government was unable to defeat Boko Haram for years, also I will investigate the procurement of arms bought by this administration. “After 2015 general election, I met the president. I told him the activities of the party have been crippled and there is a need for restructure. Also I advised the president on issues concerning his administration. I said to him, if things continued like this, I will quit, but Mr Buhari turned deaf ears and remained mum. “If Nigerians can recall, we initiated the Economic and Financial (Crimes) Commission (EFCC). I’m the person that sourced for the take off funds for the EFCC. “In this administration (Buhari’s), there are people that are untouchable, they are doing things that are not in order but they are being shielded by the government. If elected Nigeria’s president, my administration will not spare any personality. When I was in (at) the helm (of affairs), none of my relatives or friends were found wanting.

He also said 40 percent of his cabinet will be youth if elected president.

On the allegation that he has been banned from entering the United States, he said:

“I requested for visa, they said it is under administrative process. I’m not desperate to travel to America, I don’t have any investment there. The house I bought for my wife years back, she sold the house, I don’t have anything to do in America. It’s my tradition, I buy houses for my wives, but for me, I don’t need a house.”

When asked whether the ‘ban’ will affect his chances of becoming Nigeria’s president, Mr Abubakar said:

“It’s not by going to America that qualifies one to be a president, it’s not in our Constitution.”

The post Atiku Vows To Probe Buhari’s Govt If Elected President In 2019 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

