Atletico Madrid Can Seal Second Place Finish By Defeating Real Madrid- Gabi — Nigeria Today

Atletico Madrid Can Seal Second Place Finish By Defeating Real Madrid- Gabi

Atletico Madrid midfielder Gabi has suggested that a victory over Real Madrid next weekend will likely be enough to seal second place in the La Liga table.

With eight matches remaining, Atletico Madrid hold a four-point advantage over their city rivals ahead of their showdown at the Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon.

Atletico still have faint hopes of catching leaders Barcelona, but Gabi has admitted that their most realistic target should be trying to finish ahead of Real come the middle of May.

The 34-year-old is quoted by Marca as saying: “The clash next Sunday is crucial in the race for second spot. Our aim this season is to secure second spot – we enter every season hoping to guarantee a top three finish but second is a bonus which is now within our reach.

“Since Diego [Simeone] came to the club we look to challenge the very best sides in the league and of course we dream of repeating our league title from four years ago, but it is hard to see Barcelona slipping up so much.”

