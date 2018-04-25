Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone Speaks On Reports Linking Him To Arsenal Job — Nigeria Today

Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone Speaks On Reports Linking Him To Arsenal Job

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has distanced himself from the impoending managerial vacancy at Arsenal.

Diego Simeone was one of several coaches touted as a potential replacement for the outgoing Arsene Wenger, but he has since moved to distance himself from the job.

Speaking to reporters during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Europa League meeting between Arsenal and Atletico, Simeone said that he has recieved no contact from the Gunners and insisted that he is “happy” in Madrid.

The Atletico head coach went on to express his admiration for Wenger.

“I see myself as quite a young coach still. I want to observe and learn from him and the best word is admiration when you look at the career Wenger has had,” he said.

“We are both coaches and it is very difficult to stay at this level as you’re always competing and putting yourself on the line.

“When your team do well people demand more victories but the position he has occupied in football is wonderful.”

The post Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone Speaks On Reports Linking Him To Arsenal Job appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

