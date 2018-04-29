Atmospheric Research Centre Inaugurated In Kogi — Nigeria Today

Atmospheric Research Centre Inaugurated In Kogi

As part of efforts to propel Nigeria into the orbit and become a force to be reckoned with in scientific innovation through space development, the federal government has inaugurated the Centre for Atmospheric Research (CAR) in Anyigba, Dekina Local Government Area, Kogi State. Minister of Science and Technology, Chief Ogbonanya Onu, performed the inauguration of […]

The post Atmospheric Research Centre Inaugurated In Kogi appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

