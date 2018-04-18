Attack on Gov. Al-Makura’s convoy politically motivated – CP — Nigeria Today

Attack on Gov. Al-Makura’s convoy politically motivated – CP

The Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, Mr Ahmed Bello, says Tuesday’s attack on Gov. Umaru Al-Makura’s convoy by some youths at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Agwatashi, Obi Local Government Area, was politically motivated. Bello told newsmen in Lafia shortly after a security meeting at the Government House, Lafia, that preliminary investigation […]

The post Attack on Gov. Al-Makura’s convoy politically motivated – CP appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

