Attack on Melaye: Court issues Bench warrant against accused — Nigeria Today

Attack on Melaye: Court issues Bench warrant against accused

A Kogi High Court on Friday issued a bench warrant against one Ade Obege, charged with four others for alleged assassination attempt on Sen. Dino Melaye on April, 2017. Justice Fola Ajayi, issued the bench warrant following Obege’s absence at the trial. Fola also ordered that summons be served on his sureties. There was no […]

