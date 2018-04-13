 Attack on Melaye: Court issues Bench warrant against accused — Nigeria Today
Attack on Melaye: Court issues Bench warrant against accused

Posted on Apr 13, 2018

A Kogi High Court on Friday issued a bench warrant against one Ade Obege, charged with four others for alleged assassination attempt on Sen. Dino Melaye on April, 2017. Justice Fola Ajayi, issued the bench warrant following  Obege’s absence at the trial. Fola also ordered that summons be served on his sureties. There was no  […]

The post Attack on Melaye: Court issues Bench warrant against accused appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

