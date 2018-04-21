Attack on Senate threat to democracy, says NLC — Nigeria Today

Attack on Senate threat to democracy, says NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has described Wednesday’s invasion of the Senate by suspected hoodlums as a violation of the nation’s security and threat to the current democratic dispensation.

In a statement signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the congress said the episode was an unfortunate reminder of the dark says the nation should do without.

The statement reads: “The invasion of the hallowed chamber of the Senate on Wednesday by hoodlums and miscreants who carted away the mace and other paraphernalia of authority is a violation of the sanctity of the Senate and constitutes a threat to our democracy.

“It represents a throw-back to those dark old days we are better off without

“It is equally a sad commentary on the quality of representation. We therefore condemn it in its entirety.

“We similarly invite all who love Nigeria to rise and condemn this crude and sordid act or conduct.

“The Senate, from the days of the Greeks and Romans from whom the world borrowed this concept of democracy, has always been a sacred arena for the nobility (in carriage, thought or mind), the best and the brightest, the gifted in oratory, a hatchery of the supremacy of ideas delivered in the most sublime and profound language in furtherance of the interest of fatherland.

“As a house packed full of representatives from different parts of the Republic, there are bound to be differences (of opinion, tactics, strategy) and even conflicts, but these are expected to be resolved in a dignified manner befitting of men and women of character and learning!

“It is for this reason there are rules of engagement that every member is made to understand as a precondition to swearing in.”

Describing the incident as “a big anomaly”, he said the National Assembly’s security apparatus should be called to question for laxity or compromise.

“Whereas they have often distinguished themselves by keeping at bay constituents and peaceful protesters from the precincts of the National Assembly, these thugs seem to have walked on a laid red carpet.

“Could these agencies have been acting alone? What is the degree of their complicity?

“Whichever way, we condemn this primitive conduct and demand sanctions. Let it never happen again. There are better methods, no matter the issues.”

The post Attack on Senate threat to democracy, says NLC appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

