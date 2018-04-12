 Attacks on Benue communities extension of terrorism, says Ortom - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Attacks on Benue communities extension of terrorism, says Ortom – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Attacks on Benue communities extension of terrorism, says Ortom
Vanguard
MAKURDI—Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described herdsmen attacks on Benue communities as an extension of terrorism being perpetrated by Boko Haram in the North-East. Ortom. Governor Ortom was reacting to the Tuesday night coordinated
Ortom: attacks on Benue acts of terrorismThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.