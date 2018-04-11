 Attorney-General drops charges against 114 terrorists - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Attorney-General drops charges against 114 terrorists – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Attorney-General drops charges against 114 terrorists
Vanguard
The Federal Attorney-General of Ethiopia on Wednesday dropped charges against 114 defendants who were charged on terrorism cases. According to state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), the attorney-general announced that it has sent a letter
Ethiopia: Attorney General Drops Charges of 114 PrisonersAllAfrica.com

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.