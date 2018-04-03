AU says Ethiopia's power transition an important moment - Xinhua — Nigeria Today

AU says Ethiopia’s power transition an important moment – Xinhua
Prensa Latina
AU says Ethiopia's power transition an important moment
Xinhua
ADDIS ABABA, April 3 (Xinhua) — The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, on Tuesday lauded Ethiopia's peaceful power transition as an important moment for the East African nation and the continent. Mahamat made the …
Ethiopia swears in Abiye Ahmed as prime minister
AU Celebrates Peaceful Transition of Power in Ethiopia
