 [Audio + Video] Iyanya – Biko (Prod. By Mystro) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

[Audio + Video] Iyanya – Biko (Prod. By Mystro)

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Iyanya Biko Video

Iyanya Biko Video. The Oreo master, Iyanya has come through with yet another banging track, “Biko” produced by ace “Mystro“. Check it out below. Iyanya’s new track titled “Biko”, is coming not too long after the released of his two songs already at the charts “Good Vibes” and “Iyanu”. Iyanya – Biko Video   Iyanya – Biko Audio   Check out …

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This super post – [Audio + Video] Iyanya – Biko (Prod. By Mystro) appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.