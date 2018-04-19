Australian 'Doctor Death' invents suicide machine that enables its occupant kill themselves – Vanguard - Nigeria Today — Nigeria Today

Australian ‘Doctor Death’ invents suicide machine that enables its occupant kill themselves – Vanguard – Nigeria Today
|
Australian 'Doctor Death' invents suicide machine that enables its occupant kill themselves – Vanguard
Nigeria Today
Australian 'Doctor Death' invents suicide machine that enables its occupant kill themselves. Vanguard A controversial suicide pod that enables its occupant to kill themselves at a press of a button went on display at Amsterdam funeral show on Saturday …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!