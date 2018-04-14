Austrian chancellor expresses "serious concerns" about escalation of conflict in Syria - Xinhua — Nigeria Today

Austrian chancellor expresses “serious concerns” about escalation of conflict in Syria – Xinhua
Independent Newspapers Limited
Austrian chancellor expresses "serious concerns" about escalation of conflict in Syria
Xinhua
VIENNA, April 14 (Xinhua)– Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Saturday expressed "serious concern" for the escalation of the conflict in Syria, while showed "understanding" for the coordinated military action of the United States, Britain and …
