Austrian govt bans headscarf for girls — Nigeria Today

Austrian govt bans headscarf for girls
Girls attending Austrian day care centres and elementary schools should no longer be wearing headscarves, the right-wing government said Wednesday, announcing a plan to draft a new bill. “The veiling of small children should definitely have no place in our country,” conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told reporters after a meeting. He said that the step […]
Comments
