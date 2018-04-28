Authorities confiscate 400 pieces of illegal rosewood timber in West Pokot - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Authorities confiscate 400 pieces of illegal rosewood timber in West Pokot – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Authorities confiscate 400 pieces of illegal rosewood timber in West Pokot
The Standard
Acting on a tip-off, the officers on patrol, intercepted a lorry ferrying timber from Tapach in West Pokot County heading to Kapcherop in Elgeyo Marakwet. County environment officials have confiscated more than 400 pieces of Rosewood timber at Sina …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!