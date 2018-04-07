 Auto crash: Gov Bello’s CoS, wife, child escape death — Nigeria Today
Auto crash: Gov Bello’s CoS, wife, child escape death

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Governor, Edward Onoja, his wife and child escaped death after surviving an accident along the Abuja/Lokoja Expressway on Thursday, according to the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Kogi State chapter, Alhaji Taufiq Isa. Isa said this at a prayer session organised on Friday […]

The post Auto crash: Gov Bello’s CoS, wife, child escape death appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

