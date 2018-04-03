 Autonomous-car firms in no rush to get unmanned vehicles onto California roads — Nigeria Today
Autonomous-car firms in no rush to get unmanned vehicles onto California roads

California is now welcoming autonomous-car companies to take unmanned vehicles onto its roads, but so far only one has applied. In light of recent tragedies involving Uber and Tesla, that may not come as too much of a surprise.

