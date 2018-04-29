‘Avengers’ Boasts Record $250m Opening Weekend — Nigeria Today

‘Avengers’ Boasts Record $250m Opening Weekend

The latest Marvel instalment and highly anticipated, Avengers: Infinity War” took in $250 million in the box office in its opening weekend, the highest North America opening of all time, industry estimates showed on Sunday. The film features more than 30 superheroes fighting to save the universe, pushed “The Force Awakens,” down in the list […]

The post 'Avengers' Boasts Record $250m Opening Weekend appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

